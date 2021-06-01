Sky TV upgrades: How to make the most of existing customer deals and add-ons

Sky TV upgrades may not have been something you thought or knew about when you found one of the best Sky TV deals and signed up. But now you're a paying customer of Sky that means you can qualify for even more great add-ons and deals. From adding more channels to getting a better price on the packages, there are lots of great options to pick from.

Read on to see our questions and answers that cover off all the details of Sky TV upgrades.

When can I upgrade my Sky TV package?

Once you're signed up with Sky TV and have everything installed and running then it is possible to get those Sky TV upgrades. Perhaps you signed up for a basic package and now want to add Sky Cinema channels or Sky Sports channels to your monthly plan – these are options for you to add as an existing customer.

Sometimes it can pay to play it cool though as Sky will give you offers as a customer, which can be found online, tailored to you specifically. So that could represent a saving by having Sky offer it to you rather than going to the company for it, potentially.

How to upgrade my Sky TV package?

The best way to begin the Sky TV upgrades process is to go online and to sign in to your Sky account. This will have any upgrade offers listed right there for you to select. These can change so it's worth checking in month to month to see what you're eligible to receive.

The other option is to call Sky and speak to someone about upgrading. This can be a way to get a good price on a new package, for example. These call handlers can be in a position to lower prices and offer extras, so showing an interest and hoping for more to entice you is a good attitude to take.

Once you've picked your upgrade it should take around 24 hours to have that up and running on your account.

What Sky TV upgrades are available?

If you've gone for the basic Sky TV package then there are quite a few upgrade options available to you. Some of the channel packages include Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and Sky Kids. High Definition viewing can also be added as a monthly extra, if you don't already have that as part of your deal.

Netflix Premium is another add-on that is offered to Sky Q customers as part of their deal at an extra £5 per month, so is worth looking out for if that comes up for you.

Sky also offers broadband and smartphone deals. You may be eligible to get Sky Mobile and Sky Broadband as a way to save money on your TV deals, for example. So if you're considering changing either of those make sure you get lots thrown in from Sky for moving across.

Where to find Sky TV existing customer deals

Head over to Sky and login to your account using your Sky iD. You'll then be shown all the upgrade options which are available to you at that time. This is worth keeping bookmarked so you can pop back and check this regularly.

If you're already logged into your account, select the profile icon in the upper right. Then you'll see a Rewards section at the top of the menu options which you can select to be taken into the deals available to you.

