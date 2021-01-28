Sky TV launches VIP freebies to make lockdown more bearable

Sky has announced it will bring a bunch of free content, apps, games and services to UK customers throughout February to make ongoing lockdown restrictions and increased time at home more manageable (and possibly even fun) for everyone.

Sky Q Review : everything you need to know about the best TV subscription service

The Sky freebies on offer include entertainment for the whole family with a Sky Original film every Monday night from Sky Cinema. There’s fitness with the Fiit training app , which brings you workouts to your living room. Education is covered with the Highbrow app, packed full of videos to ease the burden of homeschooling for children aged 1-11. Learn something new with access to Discovery’s home of on-demand content, discovery+. Finally, play and make with Aardman Morph model making workshops and a magical Harry Potter-themed quiz.

All of these apps and services are available to Sky VIP customers. Anyone with a Sky package can become a VIP for free, you can find the option in the My Sky app and new customers are enrolled automatically.