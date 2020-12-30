Sky TV deals plus Netflix just got cheaper with savings on sport packages too

How has your TV watching game been over the Christmas period? Other than the Queen's speech (obvs), was it all about the festive specials for you? Old reruns of Only Fools and Horses? Or did you rinse one of 2020's best TV shows from episode one to the grand finale?

Now's the time to start planning your 2021 TV strategy and, thanks to a new Sky TV deal, that just got a lot easier.

Sign up for a regular Sky package now - with its 100+ channels including Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy and Eurosport, and 500+ box sets - and the TV giant will throw in a Netflix subscription absolutely free. In total, that comes in at a new low £25 per month to sort your binging for the next 18 months.

And if your viewing habits extend beyond drama, documentaries, cinema and comedy, Sky has extended its discount on sports plans, too. They start from a very reasonable £39 per month, which adds all 11 Sky Sports channels to the base Sky and Netflix plan.

Sky TV & Netflix | £40 setup fee | £25 a month

Sky TV & Netflix + Sky Sports | £40 setup fee | £39 a month

This maxed-out Sky Sports package is usually £30 alone, so a 50% reduction with this deal takes a hefty chunk off. You'll pay £39/pm all-in for the usual Sky channels, plus access to exclusive football, F1, golf, NFL, cricket and much, much more.

Sky TV & Netflix + Sky Sports/BT Sport | £40 setup fee | £52 a month

The above Sky TV package still not enough to satisfy your thirst for Champions League football, UFC, rugby union and WWE? For not much more than an extra tenner a month, you can throw the four BT Sport channels into the mix, too.

