Score £100 Amazon vouchers with Vodafone's excellent fibre broadband deals

Not just a popular provider of phone contracts, Vodafone is also frequently one of the cheapest options for broadband deals. While it hasn't been on its best form for a little while, it has recently come back strong with a big offer.

Across both of Vodafone's fibre broadband deals, you can currently score an £100 Amazon voucher. That's an excellent freebie to grab, especially with Amazon Prime Day now just around the corner.

So it comes with a nice incentive, but what's the actual offer like? Well, Vodafone has two packages to choose from - Superfast 1 or Superfast 2. Go for the cheaper option and you'll be paying £23 a month for speeds averaging 35Mb.

Upgrade to the faster deal and your bills jump to £25 a month but you also see a speed increase to averages of 63Mb. Across both of these internet plans, you can also save an additional £2 a month if you're an existing Vodafone customer.

Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deals in full:

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find this deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card. This is an offer that's exclusive to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page.

