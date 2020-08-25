Score £100 Amazon vouchers with Vodafone's excellent fibre broadband deals

Not just a popular provider of phone contracts, Vodafone is also frequently one of the cheapest options for broadband deals. While it hasn't been on its best form for a little while, it has recently come back strong with a big offer.
Across both of Vodafone's fibre broadband deals, you can currently score an £100 Amazon voucher. That's an excellent freebie to grab, especially with Amazon Prime Day now just around the corner.
So it comes with a nice incentive, but what's the actual offer like? Well, Vodafone has two packages to choose from - Superfast 1 or Superfast 2. Go for the cheaper option and you'll be paying £23 a month for speeds averaging 35Mb.
Upgrade to the faster deal and your bills jump to £25 a month but you also see a speed increase to averages of 63Mb. Across both of these internet plans, you can also save an additional £2 a month if you're an existing Vodafone customer.
Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deals in full:
Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23 a month (£21 for existing Vodafone customers) + £100 Amazon voucher
The cheaper of Vodafone's two fibre broadband deals, here you're paying just £23 a month while scoring some excellent speeds averaging 35Mb. On top of that, there are no upfront costs to be paid and Vodafone will throw in a tasty £100 Amazon voucher. Already have a phone contract with Vodafone? You can save an extra £2 on the price.View Deal
Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £25 a month (£23 for existing Vodafone customers) + £100 Amazon voucher
Need faster speeds? The upgrade to Vodafone's faster Superfast 2 plan really isn't all that expensive at just £25 a month but that rewards you with faster speeds averaging 63Mb. Like the above deal, existing customers get a discount and the Amazon voucher is available to you.View Deal
It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find this deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card. This is an offer that's exclusive to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page.
