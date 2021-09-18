Save £20 on all iPhone 13 pre-orders instantly with this exclusive code

Apple fans, rejoice! The brand new iPhone 13 series is now available to pre-order. And while just about every retailer under the sun is vying for your attention, Affordable Mobiles has an eye-catching offer to entice you.

Across all four of the new iPhone 13 models, TechRadar readers can exclusively use the code TR20OFF to knock £20 off the upfront cost of any tariff on site. While the iPhone 13 devices are obviously the most exciting right now, this code will work on any handset from this retailer including Samsung, Sony, Nokia and more.

As one of the few retailers to offer all four of the UK's main networks, there's loads of choice available here. As long as the deal has an upfront cost of any value (even below £20) the code can be applied.

Across all four of the new iPhone 13 devices, you can save £20 by using the code TR20OFF at the checkout. This will work on any network and if you're more interested in one of Apple's older devices, you can apply this code to any handset on the Affordable Mobile's website.

Who is Affordable Mobiles?

Affordable Mobiles is a UK phone retailer with a good record. In fact, on TrustPilot, it has received 4.5 stars from 16,000+ reviews.

It frequently has some of the cheapest prices on the market, even when it comes to new releases like the iPhone 13. It is also one of the few networks to stock all four main networks - EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone.

Affordable Mobiles also has next day delivery carried out by DPD, offers price match requests and plenty of other great features.