Save hundreds on Philips Ambilight 4K TVs in this Boxing Day TV sale

Right now, Amazon's Boxing Day sales are offering deep discounts on 4K TVs from Philips. If you've had your eye on its Ambilight range of TVs, which projects the colour from your screen around the room, now might be the perfect time to take the leap in Amazon UK's Philips 4K TV group sale, featuring TVs that are 55 inches or more in size (Not in the UK? Scroll down for Philips 4K TV deals where you are).

In this sale you've got the choice of regular 4K TVs, or an OLED Smart TV that costs a few hundred more. OLED panels, as you might know, are pretty much the best when it comes to cinematic picture quality (check out our 4K TV explainer here for more on what it all means). So if you want the best picture quality possible going into 2020, that's worth keeping in mind.

Here are the best deals so far:

Philips Ambilight 65-inch 4K Smart TV: £999 £659 at Amazon

This is one of the best large-screen TV deals we've seen out there for the Boxing Day sales - there's HDR10+, Dolby Atmos sound, smart TV apps (although not Apple TV at the moment) and the all-important Ambilight around the outside.

Philips Ambilight 43-inch 4K Smart TV: £549 £389 at Amazon

Bag yourself a 4K TV bargain during the Boxing Day sales with the 43-inch Philips 43PUS7304. It comes with 3-sided Ambilight, support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+, plus the Google voice Assistant is built in too.

Philips 55-Inch 4K UHD OLED Smart TV with Ambilight: £1300 £989 at Amazon

Get 24% off the price of this 4K OLED TV. Note that this is the same sale price that we saw applied during the Black Friday period, and that this is Philips' 2019/2020 model of this TV. Enjoy a TV that lights up your room.View Deal

Philips 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV with Ambilight and HDR 10+: £749 £649 at Amazon

Save £100 on this 4K TV, which will also light up your living room or bedroom when you watch, assuming you've got the space to fit a screen that's this big. This is the 2019 model of this particular TV. View Deal

Do any of those suit you? If not, that's okay. If you want our opinion on the most sensible 4K TV purchase you can make going into 2020, check out our list of the best 4K TVs. Boxing Day is a good time to pick up a 4K TV deal, given that it's likely to be the last big sales period for a little while.

If you're not in the UK, check out sales prices on Philips Ambilight TVs where you are.