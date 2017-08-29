Trending
 

Samsung's cheaper phones may have Infinity Display tech next year

Infinitely affordable

Infinity Display tech is one of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and Galaxy Note 8, but from next year the bezel-less screen design may be coming to mid-range Samsung devices too.

A new rumor from a Chinese source has claimed the Galaxy A range may be upgraded to have the new screen tech in 2018.

It's a reliable source - the same Twitter user shared Galaxy Note 8 leaks in July that turned out to be accurate - but the tweet doesn't share any details on what exact devices will be getting the tech. 

A worthwhile upgrade?

We'd safely assume it would be the more expensive devices in the Galaxy A range, including the Galaxy A7 or A9, which usually don't launch as widely as the cheaper devices like the Galaxy A3 or Galaxy A5.

Maybe the 2018 versions of all A range handsets will include the Infinity Display tech though and it would certainly make Samsung's cheaper devices stand out from the mid-range crowd.

Samsung launched its cheaper Galaxy A range at the start of 2017, so we may see a new announcement from the firm at CES 2018 just as the year is kicking off.

