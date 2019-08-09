Samsung SmartThings now works with even more Ring and Netatmo gadgets

Rigging up some new smart security cameras, smart bulbs, or smart plugs in your home? Getting them to work in tandem may have just got a bit easier, with a new update to Samsung's SmartThings app.

While SmartThings was already able to work in tandem with the likes of Ring and Netatmo – both smart home gadget providers – the app can now connect to the Ring Video Doorbell, Ring Video Doorbell 2, and Netatmo Smart Thermostat, which weren't previously supported.

Samsung has also now released its own Smart Plug (£29.99, or around $36 / AU$53) for use in a network of connected SmartThings devices, allowing you to turn plug switches on and off via the mobile app, or even voice commands through a compatible smart speaker. (SmartThings works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby.)

What exactly is SmartThings?

SmartThings is essentially a network of compatible smart home devices, which allows gadgets from different brands – such as Philips Hue smart bulbs – to understand messages sent from others, despite running on different kinds of software.

It's this kind of technology that allows your Amazon Echo or Google Home to turn on your TV, dim the lights for a movie night, or shut the smart lock on your front door through other connected devices.

It's always frustrating to find you have gadgets that won't speak to each other on the same network – can't they all just get along? It's often simpler to stick to a specific brand to ensure this, but if you want the best picks from each smart home range, this latest SmartThings update should make that battle for connectivity across your home that little bit easier.