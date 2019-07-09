Samsung may release Galaxy Watch 2 before the Watch Active 2 after all

Numerous leaks over the last couple of weeks have suggested we'll be seeing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 launch alongside the Galaxy Note 10 later this year, but the latest information suggests we'll actually get a new version of the flagship Galaxy Watch.

According to leaked timeline documents obtained by CashKaro - that's a cashback website that focuses on the UK and Indian markets - the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 is scheduled for launch during Q3 2019.

That's anytime from now until the end of September, which would correlate with the company's Galaxy Note 10 release date. We expect the new S-Pen sporting phablet to launch on August 7.

According to the leaked information, Samsung is readying two versions of the Galaxy Watch 2. These are 44mm and 40mm variants of the same device, and are the same sizes as we saw the original Galaxy Watch launch in.

While we've heard some Galaxy Watch 2 rumors, most leaks so far have been focused on the Galaxy Watch Active 2, with one report even claiming the watch will come with both an ECG monitor and fall detection.

The weird thing is that Samsung's original Watch Active is not even six months old yet, so we believe these features may actually be for the Galaxy Watch 2.

We won't know for certain until later this year, and of course there's no guarantee we'll hear then either as this timeline leak may also be incorrect.

Time after time

The timeline also comes with a hint of when we'll see the next flagship tablet from Samsung.

According to the documents, the Galaxy Tab S5 will be launching around the same time as the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Watch 2. It will also be introduced alongside the Samsung Book 3 and Samsung Tab Active3.

Although we can't guarantee these release dates, it seems Samsung is planning to launch more than just the Galaxy Note 10 in the coming months, so keep your eyes peeled if you're looking to upgrade your smartwatch or tablet too.

Via GSMArena