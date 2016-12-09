Samsung will kill your Galaxy Note 7 on December 19

Update: Samsung has confirmed to TechRadar that it will issuing a software update on December 19 that will render the remaining Note 7 devices unable to charge, thus forcing the last exchange-holdouts to return them to where they were purchased.

You can check out Samsung's full statement here, but those with devices should know that they can still reap the exchange benefits detailed a few months ago, including a $100 voucher if you swap in favor of another Samsung smartphone.

Original article follows below.

If you still have a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 it could become completely useless in less than a week, as Samsung is seemingly disabling the remaining handsets in the US.

While not officially confirmed, The Verge was alerted of a text message supposedly sent to a Note 7 owner on US Cellular, stating that on December 15 Samsung would modify the Note 7’s software to prevent it from charging.

It’s a move that would make sense, given that Samsung has already restricted US Galaxy Note 7 handsets from charging beyond 60%, and is going even further in Canada, by cutting off all data connections to the handset.

A sign of things to come

Assuming this text message is genuine it still leaves the question of if and when other US networks will prevent Note 7’s from charging, but the answers are likely yes and soon, since it wouldn’t make much sense just to target US Cellular.

And for those outside the US this is a sign that similar measures could be arriving around the world too.

We can’t understand why anyone would still be holding onto the Note 7, given that it’s unsafe and in many locations has been crippled by Samsung, but if you are you can still return it for an exchange or refund.

We’ve asked Samsung for a comment on this development and are waiting to hear back.