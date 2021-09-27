Samsung is offering an impressive 15% discount on its best-selling smartphones

Samsung provides shoppers with some of the best android phones on the market, and currently, the brand is hosting a massive sale on its online store offering discounts on a wide selection of smartphones.

This latest Samsung discount code deal available on its website is offering shoppers 15% off its best-selling smartphones, using the code GALAXY at the checkout. The discount code is applicable to all Samsung smartphones apart from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Right now, at the Samsung sale, you can save up to £180 off the top-rated Galaxy S21 Ultra or £115 off the Galaxy S21. What’s more, with every Galaxy S21 purchase, you’ll also receive a FREE pair of Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds and a Smart Tag worth £248, available to add to your basket when you reach the checkout.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to get your hands on whichever Samsung smartphone you’ve been eyeing up, with a couple of top-notch accessories thrown in for absolutely free. The discount code deal is only available until the end of the week (October 3), so you’ll want to check it out before it’s too late.

Today's best Samsung deals

Samsung Sale: save 15% off smartphones with code GALAXY

This latest Samsung sale is offering you the chance to save 15% off your selected smartphone on the Samsung website. By entering code GALAXY at the checkout, if you’re purchasing a Galaxy S21 device, you’ll also be able to claim a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and Smart Tag for free. This discount code deal is currently available until October 3, 2021.

View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy phone deals