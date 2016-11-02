Samsung gives you one more reason to buy its SSDs on Black Friday

Chances are you’re probably thinking about bumping up your solid state storage; it’s just one of those things you never have enough of, and now Samsung is sweetening the pot by including a free game code for Watch_Dogs 2.
As part of a new partnership with Ubisoft, the game will come bundled with Samsung solid state drives including the company’s latest 960 EVO and Pro drives.
Announced just a few weeks ago, Samsung’s 960 Pro-series is the world’s fastest consumer SSD yet, with a 3,500MB/s read speed and 2,100MB/s write speed. Meanwhile the EVO line is no slouch either, offering read and write speeds of 3,200MB/s and 1,900MB/s respectively.
The offer also extends to , the CFG70 (available in 24-inch and 27-inch) and CF791 (34-inch). Samsung’s CFG70 gaming monitors promise to deliver silky smooth FHD gaming at 144fps. The Samsung CF791 is a ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio with a 3440 x 1440 resolution.
Samsung is holding the promotion with the following products:
- 960 PRO SSD (512GB, 1TB, 2TB)
- 960 EVO SSD (500GB, 1TB)
- 850 PRO SSD (512GB, 1TB, 2TB)
- 850 EVO SSD (500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB)
- 850 EVO M.2 SSD (500GB, 1TB)
- 850 EVO mSATA SSD (500GB, 1TB)
- Portable SSD T3 (500GB, 1TB, 2TB)
- Samsung CFG70 Curved Gaming Monitor (24-inch)
- Samsung CFG70 Curved Gaming Monitor (27-inch)
- Samsung CF791 Curved Monitor (34-inch)
The game bundle will be available until December 31, or while supplies last at participating retailers – and if you’re looking for even more of a deal just wait for , when we’re sure to see some deep discounts.