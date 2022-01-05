Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 photos show the whole range in the flesh

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range is expected to launch very soon, and there's now more evidence of that, as it's appeared on the SafetyKorea certification website, complete with actual photos of the range.

The listing was spotted by MySmartPrice and leaker @Sudhanshu1414, and includes model numbers that seemingly correspond to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (SM-X706N), Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (SM-X806N), and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (SM-X906N). There's also mention of a SM-T270, which might be the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Lite.

You can see images of all four of these below. They don't reveal much and aren't great quality, but they do include some measurements, showing that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for example is almost 13 inches tall.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (SM-X706N), Tab S8+ (SM-X806N), Tab S8 Ultra (SM-X906N) and SM-T270 live images. pic.twitter.com/nCKfp2a2YkJanuary 5, 2022 See more

Screen measurements use the diagonal, which we don't have here, but previous leaks suggest it will be 14.6 inches.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 meanwhile are shown as being a little smaller, as expected, with their screens rumored to be 12.4 inches and 11 inches across respectively. Finally, the slate believed to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Lite (the one that you can see from both the front and back) is smaller still.

The attached images also reveal that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has thick bezels around the screen, with a front camera positioned to the right edge of the tablet, when held vertically.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has the front camera in the same position, as seemingly does the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (though it's not very clear in this image). However, previous leaks indicate that its selfie camera is housed in a notch, rather than the bezel.

While we'd take these images with a slight side of salt, they come from a fairly official source, so there's a good chance they're accurate. It's just a shame they don't show us more.

They could be big improvements on the Galaxy Tab S7 range (Image credit: Future)

Analysis: what else we know

Leaked information indicates that the base model of the Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an 11-inch LCD screen and packs either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or a Snapdragon 888 chipset, with a dual camera setup at the back. It apparently has a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary sensor.

There's said to be a 5MP selfie camera on the device, and it's apparently powered by an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus could feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with at least 8GB of RAM, according to listings on Geekbench. The tablet could have a larger 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a big 10,090mAh battery, plus the same cameras as the standard model.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is thought to have a 14.6-inch 2960 x 1848 screen, either an Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (both of which are top end), a 12,000mAh battery, and up to 16GB of RAM, along with a similar camera setup to the other two.

We expect at least the two top-end tablets here to compete with Apple's top iPad Pro slates, given their rumored large screens, top-notch processors and massive batteries.