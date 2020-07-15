Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 might not get new feature we expect the iPad Air to have

We've been hearing lots of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 rumors that claim the tablet will include particular features and specs, but the latest suggests we won't be getting one key feature we were expecting to see.

According to a source for Sammobile, the Tab S7 won't get an in-display fingerprint sensor as we'd heard it might – instead, Samsung said to be saving this feature for the tablet's bigger sibling, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

In-display fingerprint sensors can be found in plenty of new smartphones, but no tablets have them yet, although another rumor has claimed the upcoming iPad Air 4 will have one – so if that rumor, and this latest Tab S7 one, are both accurate, Apple's new slate will beat the Galaxy Tab S7 in at least one key way.

No points for second place

The Sammobile source claims the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will get an in-display fingerprint sensor, though, so if that's the case people will still be able to get their hands on a tablet with the feature, albeit likely a premium-priced one.

We weren't expecting there to be many differences between the 'standard' tablet and its Plus-sized sibling other than the size, but if these claims are borne out they'll differ in one key respect – and if Samsung wants to draw a clear distinction between the two devices in terms of specs and pricing, then the Tab S7 Plus may get other features which the Tab S7 misses out on.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus are expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 on August 5, so we don't have long to wait to find out what features the new tablets include – and which are missing.