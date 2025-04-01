Samsung Galaxy S25's best AI feature could be coming to your older Galaxy phone soon

Now Brief has been found on the latest One UI 7 beta

There's no user interface so the fetaure can't be used properly

Its presence suggetss it may come to older phones with One UI 7

For many, the best new Samsung Galaxy S25 feature is Now Brief, but for a while it appeared the feature would remain exclusive to only Samsung’s latest phone release even as One UI 1 rolls out to other phones. Thankfully, it seems like a few older phones will get Now Brief after all.

Now Brief is a handy AI tool that gets you prepped for the day ahead with useful info like what events you have today, what journey times are like so you can avoid being late, how well rested you are based on data from your smartwatch, and if coupons in your digital wallet are close to expiring.

It’ll even give you different briefings based on when you check (with morning, afternoon and evening briefings focusing on different information), and our own Senior Writer AI John-Anthony Disotto calling Now Brief “precisely the kind of first-party functionality that I think will make a real difference to users’ lives and, in turn, showcase the true power of AI.”

How to use Now Brief | Galaxy S25 Series | Samsung - YouTube Watch On

Unfortunately the feature has been absent from the One UI 7 software betas currently available for older devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 phones.

This has led many to believe it wouldn’t be unlocked for these phones, but it turns out Now Brief is hidden in the One UI beta after all.

That’s according to @MEMETCAN88 who managed to access the hidden function on an S24 running the latest One UI 7 beta (via SamMobile, who confirmed it’s also available on other devices).

Breaking. Now brief feature is available in s24 series. Oneui 7 beta 6 is also hidden but I've uncovered with activity launcher.@tarunvats33 @SamMobiles @theonecid @UniverseIce pic.twitter.com/uvLoHZOJAuMarch 31, 2025

It didn’t work completely however, with the hidden Now Brief lacking the necessary user interface to function properly.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, what does this mean? Well the optimistic amongst us are hoping it means that Now Brief will make it to older devices. However, given the full release is set to begin on April 7, it may be a feature that isn’t released for a few update cycles.

The more pessimistic look is that Samsung has hidden this feature because it may have thought about releasing Now Brief but ultimately decided to keep it exclusive to its new phones – and it was easier to hide Now Brief than completely remove it from One UI 7.

We’ll have to wait and see what’s announced as One UI 7 arrives on older phones and in following updates, but there’s still a chance the best Samsung Galaxy S25 feature will make its way to older phones – and we're seriously hoping it does.