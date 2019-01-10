The official Samsung Galaxy S10 launch event date is February 20

You won't have to wait until MWC 2019 to see the new Galaxy S10, as Samsung has announced today that it will is holding its next big launch event one week early.

The 'Galaxy Unpacked 2019' press conference happens Wednesday, February 20 at 11am PT (2pm ET, 7pm GMT), and it'll take place in San Francisco at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. That's been a frequent venue for Apple launch events in years past.

Samsung doesn't officially confirm the Samsung Galaxy S10 name or any details in its invite, but it does cite the fact that 'this year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Galaxy series'.

What the Galaxy S10 leaks say

Samsung is poised to make big changes to its phone to mark a decade of Galaxy handsets, and there may be three different versions, according to several leaks.

The biggest rumor is that we'll see a 'hole-punch display' that allows for less bezel at the top, and a small front-facing camera embedded in the screen's top right corner. This is Samsung's solution to avoiding the dreaded notch cut out that the iPhone has popularized, and it's an idea we're seeing from the Honor View 20.

Other Galaxy S10 highlights may include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, triple-lens rear camera, and use of the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset (or Samsung's own Exynos 9820 chipset outside the US).

You may have to decide on which version to get. There are likely to be three versions of the phone this time around: the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and the new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, all with different screen sizes and battery life.

We'll report on the Galaxy S10 launch event live from San Francisco on February 20. Stay tuned for more details and, very likely, further leaks between now and then.