Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus confirmed by Samsung itself

We know Samsung is announcing its next Galaxy Note handsets on August 7, and while the flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was certainly going to be among them, Samsung hadn’t confirmed the rumored Galaxy Note 10 Plus. But now it seemingly has, albeit accidentally.

Support pages for Samsung Romania, Samsung Slovakia and others, spotted by Phone Arena and Roland Quandt (a reliable leaker), supposedly mention the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (or Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ as they word it) by name.

We say supposedly, because at the time of writing the pages aren’t loading, but that’s no surprise as we’d expect Samsung would quickly take them down.

Still, this seemingly confirms both the existence of the high-end Note 10 and the 'Note 10 Plus' name, the latter of which was in slight doubt, with some rumors pointing to it being called the Galaxy Note 10 Pro instead.

Storage and colors

Additionally, these links apparently mentioned models with both 256GB and 512GB of storage, and mentioned that they’re unsurprisingly running Android 9 Pie. Likely colors have also been dug up, both from these pages and other URLs spotted by @Samsung_News, with Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura White all getting a mention.

We would still take all of this with a pinch of salt until Samsung officially and intentionally announces the phone, but given that this is all from Samsung websites, it’s likely accurate.

At this point there might not be too many surprises on August 7, as it has already been rumored that the Galaxy Note 10 range will have up to 12GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 chipset (depending on region), and between three and five rear cameras, depending on the model and on which rumors you believe.

Stay tuned to TechRadar, as we’ll be sure to bring you any other credible rumors between now and the launch, and will be reporting live from the announcement event.