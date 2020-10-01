Samsung Galaxy M11 is coming to the UK with a massive battery and a tiny price

Samsung only recently launched the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, but it’s already back with a new phone – or at least one that’s new to the UK, as it's announced that the Samsung Galaxy M11 will be launching here sometime in “early October”.

The Galaxy M11 has been available in India for a while, but this wider launch may have been worth waiting for, as the phone includes a big 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, yet costs just £149 (around $190 / AU$265).

Such a big battery isn’t unheard of in cheap phones – the Moto G8 Power Lite has a juice pack of the same size, along with a nearly identical price tag. But these aren’t the only selling points of the Galaxy M11.

Lots of cameras but lacking power

The phone also has a triple-lens camera, including a 13MP f/1.8 main snapper, a 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor, plus an 8MP camera on the front.

There’s also a 6.4-inch 720 x 1560 screen, Dolby Atmos audio, a fingerprint scanner on the back, face unlock, 3GB of RAM, and a low-end Snapdragon 450 chipset. Storage comes in at just 32GB, but there’s a microSD card slot enabling you to expand on that.

And while the Galaxy M11 is plastic (as you’d expect at this price), it has a reasonably modern design, with a punch-hole camera and hardly any bezel at the top.

It’s not yet clear when or whether the Samsung Galaxy M11 will arrive in other regions, but if you’re in the UK, and want a phone with a big battery on a budget, then it could be worth looking into.