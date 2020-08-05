Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pre-orders come with a free charging pad

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pre-orders are now available in the UK, and to make up for the extra two week wait you can pick up a free wireless charger while you're at it. Samsung's latest true wireless earbuds were announced earlier today and hit the US and other markets tomorrow, August 6.

Available in Mystic Bronze, Black, or White, the Galaxy Buds Live are priced at a reasonable $169 in the US / £179 in the UK. That means they're hot on the heels of the previous leaders in premium active noise canceling buds, the AirPods Pro - offering similar 3D audio, smart assistant integration and ANC for far less cash.

With mind-blowing charging and battery capabilities and solid sound performance, these are going to be popular buds - especially considering they're only a little more expensive than that Buds Plus. We're going into more detail on this Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pre-order deal just below, as well as showing US shoppers where they need to be when those checkouts start to open tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pre-order deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | wireless charging pad: £179 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pre-orders are now available in the UK, which means you can put your money down for the latest noise cancelling true wireless earbuds today. Not only that, but Samsung is also throwing in a free wireless charger worth £50 right now. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live launch in the UK on August 20.

View Deal

Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in the US at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pre-orders aren't live ahead of tomorrow's launch in the US, but you'll be able to buy the new true wireless earbuds at Samsung when these bad boys do hit the market.

View Deal

Check out the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds deals for more prices on the older models, or take a look at the best AirPods Pro deals and sales if you're not convinced by Samsung's latest offerings.