Samsung Galaxy Buds are just £89 in this incredible earbuds deal from Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds have plummeted to their lowest-ever price, in an incredible Amazon deal that sees the true wireless earbuds drop to just £89.60.

Costing £139 at launch, this deal could save you a huge £49 on the first-gen Galaxy Buds, making them far cheaper than the Apple AirPods and most other big-name competitors. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus deals in your region.)

Not only that, but you can also save big on the second-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, which have been cut to just £107, a saving of over £50. That particular price is for the light blue version of the buds, but other colours are available at slightly higher prices.

It's not a huge surprise that older Samsung true wireless earbuds are being given hefty discounts at the moment – the brand has just released the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, which offer a vastly different design to its predecessors, as well as built-in noise reduction.

Even so, the older buds can still hold their own, even if they aren't quite the best true wireless earbuds on the planet.

The original Samsung Galaxy Buds offer a comfortable, secure fit, a bassy sound, and easy pairing – particularly for Samsung phone users.

Meanwhile, the pricier Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus boast a better soundstage than their predecessors thanks to a dual-driver design, 11 hours of onboard battery life, and an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them suitable for working out with.

Neither of these older earbuds offer noise cancellation, though; for that, you'll need to look to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (although we weren't mightily impressed with the ANC on offer here).

