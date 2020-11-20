Get a fancy Samsung designer TV for less in these Black Friday TV deals

Some of the most stylish QLED TVs made by Samsung are currently on sale, as Black Friday TV deals continue to heat up.

The art-minded Samsung The Frame TV, which is framed with a bold (and customizable bezel) in the same way as a picture frame, is currently discounted for hundreds of pounds across a number of screen sizes. The compact 32-inch size is now just £399 at Amazon, with a limited number of units left (15 at the time of writing). That's a good £100 less than its price at Currys, though that too marks a price cut from its initial £549 RRP.

Bigger savings abound on larger sizes, with £300 off the 43-inch size at Currys, and £800 off the 75-inch at Currys again (the sizes in between don't have quite as good discounts, sadly).

Of course, if you don't want a picture frame for a TV, you might want to consider the Samsung Serif TV, a 49-inch QLED TV mounted like an artist's easel – which is now just £899 after a £400 discount at Currys.

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch: £549 £399 at Amazon

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch: £549 £399 at Amazon

Save £150 at Amazon on the smallest iteration of Samsung's The Frame TV. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is a TV for those who think form should match the picture. Currently at its lowest ever price.

Samsung The Frame 2020 43-inch: £1,199 £899 at Currys

Samsung The Frame 2020 43-inch: £1,199 £899 at Currys

Save £300 at Amazon on the 43-inch model of Samsung's The Frame TV. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is a TV for those who think form should match the picture.

Samsung The Frame 2020 75-inch: £2,799 £1,999 at Currys

Samsung The Frame 2020 75-inch: £2,799 £1,999 at Currys

Save a whopping £800 on this massive 75-inch model of Samsung's The Frame TV. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is a TV for those who think form should match the picture. Includes HDR10+ too.

Samsung The Serif QLED TV: £1,299 £899 at Currys

Samsung The Serif QLED TV: £1,299 £899 at Currys

You can save £400 on this 49-inch QLED TV, which uses long supports to imitate an artist's easel and be free-standing on your floor, without need for a counter or wall-mounting bracket.

