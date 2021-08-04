Roomba Black Friday 2021 deals: how to find deals that don't suck

If you need a hand finding the best iRobot Roomba Black Friday deals later this year, you've come to the right place.

Not only will this be where we'll pool together all the best robot vacuum cleaner deals, but we'll also be answering your top Black Friday 2021 questions. We'll tell where to find the best deals and what specs to be on the lookout for on November 26, so you know you're getting true bargains when the time comes.

The iRobot Roomba, an iconic brand of robot vacuum cleaners, was one of the first smart home devices to catch on and they're still incredibly popular. If you're wanting to finally get in on the trend with a bargain this Black Friday, or upgrade your current device, we're here to help.

Roombas are some of the best robot vacuums around, and can, therefore, be on the pricier side. But thanks to these Black Friday Roomba deals tips, you'll be sure to snag a bargain later this year.

Black Friday Roomba deals: FAQ

When will the best Black Friday Roomba deals start in 2021? In 2021 Black Friday will fall on November 26th; but expect deals to start popping up as early as mid-late October. Traditionally the biggest discounts are released on the day itself though, so be sure to mark it in your calendar. Last year we saw a lot of early deals though, and many stuck around longer into early December too so this year we might see something similar. We also saw a rise of great deals online, and we imagine that will also be matched in 2021. That's because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which according to data from Adobe Analytics, caused a more than a 50% increase to online sales in 2020 compared to 2019. Brick-and-mortar stores may be opening back up in parts of the world, but not everyone will be wanting to visit them this year. This will likely lead to the same delivery delays that we saw last year, meaning we might also see the deals spread out too to make sure everyone has a chance to take advantage of them. We don't yet know if this year's Roomba Black Friday deals will begin as early, but our money is on retailers looking to space out their offers once more. If that's the case you'll want to bookmark this page so that you can be kept up to date with all the latest and greatest deals available on all Roomba robot vacuums this Black Friday.

Which robot vacuums will be discounted for Black Friday?

We expect that most brands of vacuum cleaners will be discounted during Black Friday including Roomba, Dyson, and Eufy models. The amount we see cut from the prices will depend on how expensive they were to begin with, and we imagine the most high-end cleaners will only receive a slight price drop.

But, if you've been waiting to splash out on a new robot vacuum, Black Friday could be your best chance to save get your upgrade, and not break the bank.

What specs should I look for when buying a Roomba on Black Friday?

It's all well and good seeing a robot vacuum has received a huge discount, but that only matters if you know it's a worthwhile purchase. To help you decipher which deals are ones you'll want to take advantage of here are the Roomba specs you'll want to be on the lookout for.

Your main two features are run time and capacity. These will let you know how long the robot vacuum can last on one charge and how much dirt it can pick up before being emptied. Longer run times and larger capacities will be best suited to larger homes, while smaller flats and apartments will suit vacuums on the lower end.

Mop modes may also be of use if you have several non-carpeted rooms. These robot vacuums will wipe the floor as they pick up dirt, giving your home a more clean feeling.

Other smart features could be good too if you can afford them. Roombas that can self empty are incredibly handy if you keep forgetting to clean them out regularly, meanwhile some devices can create smart maps of your home to improve cleaning efficiency.

Today's best Roomba deals

US: The best Black Friday Roomba deals last year

If you want to look ahead to the sort of Black Friday deals we might see on Roombas and other robot vacuum brands, then check out last year's deals. While they might not be identical, you can see the sort of discounts we can expect so you know what deals are possible.

There were some major discounts on popular robot vacuum cleaner brands, so be on the lookout for similar price cuts on Black Friday this year.

Most Popular Roomba i3+: $599.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Roomba i3+ combines both affordability and advanced features with a self-emptying dustbin built into its charging base, making it the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it robot vacuum. Now, with $200 off over at Amazon, it's more affordable than ever.View Deal

Roomba 692: $319.99 $293 at Amazon

A great entry-level robot vacuum and one of the top selling models out there, the Roomba 692 features adaptive navigation and dual multi-surface brushes to clean everything from hardwood floors to tile to medium-pile carpets at an affordable price made even better with $27 off over at Amazon.View Deal

Roomba 670: $329.99 $177 at Walmart

Another fantastic entry-level robot vacuum, the Roomba 670 features adaptive navigation and dual multi-surface brushes to clean everything from hardwood floors to tile to medium-pile carpets at an affordable price made even better with $150 off over at Walmart.View Deal

Roomba 675: $274.99 $179.99 at Home Depot

The Roomba 675 features improved suction performance, a three-stage cleaning system, adaptive navigation, and dual multi-surface brushes to make cleaning more efficient on hardwood floors, tile, or medium-pile carpets - all at a great price thanks to $95 off over at Home Depot.View Deal

Roomba 960: $499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

The Roomba 960 features five times the suction performance of earlier Roomba models and intelligent mapping of an entire level of your home to more efficiently clean up thanks to iAdapt and vSlam technology, which takes thousands of intricate measurements every millisecond to improve coverage. View Deal

Roomba i7 with Automatic Dirt Disposal: $999.99 $799 at Amazon

This Wi-Fi-enabled Roomba i7 comes with an automatic dirt disposal charging base, so you don't have to worry about emptying your Roomba every week. What's more, it's compatible with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant to better integrate it into your smart home environment - all for $200 off over at Amazon.

Roomba E5: $349.99 $249.99 at Home Depot

Get a great deal on this powerful little robot vacuum with five times the lifting-suction of the Roomba 600 series for $100 off over at Home Depot ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

Roomba i3: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

The Roomba i3 with Wi-Fi features 10 times the suction of the Roomba 600 series robot vacuums at a fantastic price thanks to $100 off over at Amazon right now.View Deal