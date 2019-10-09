Ring Alarm is a DIY security kit that works with your Amazon Echo speaker

With many of us housing pricey gadgets like smart speakers, OLED TVs, and laptops in our homes, security can be a concern. That’s why Ring has developed a new DIY security kit to make fortifying your home easier than ever.

The Ring Alarm Security Kit comprises a base station, keypad, contact sensor for your window or door, motion detector and range extender, and doesn’t require professional installation.

According to Ring, you can “simply use the Ring app to connect the base station via Wi-Fi or Ethernet, install the contact sensors on the doors and/or windows of choice, and place the motion detectors to monitor for movement”.

Once your Ring Alarm Security Kit is connected, you’ll get real-time notifications to your smartphone or tablet when someone enters a room, opens a window, or manually sets off the siren from the Ring Alarm keypad.

Alarming smarts

There are three different security modes, and the alarm can be armed and disarmed using the keypad, or within the app.

If you have other Ring devices, like the Ring Video Doorbell 2, you can connect it to the Ring Alarm and trigger your cameras to start recording when the Alarm sounds – though you'll need a subscription to Ring Protect Plus to take advantage of this feature.

With Amazon recently knocking down the price of Ring Doorbells ahead of Black Friday, it could be worth grabbing one to go with the Alarm.

The Ring Alarm also works with compatible Alexa-devices, like the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot – this means you can arm, disarm, and check the status of the Alarm by giving Alexa a voice command.