Re:Mind, the first Kingdom Hearts III DLC is coming at the end of 2019

Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts III: Re:Mind, the first DLC at E3 2019. And, while we don't know exactly what it is, we do know that it'll be coming out at the tail end of 2019.

The trailer seems to show off a few scenes from the original game, but we couldn't quite tell what all was new. It is possible that Re:Mind changes some content of the base game.

Even if we did know what this DLC consisted of, because it's Kingdom Hearts, we likely wouldn't be able to tell you what it was about anyway. So, we'll just have to wait until the DLC comes out to figure out what's going on.

Square Enix didn't announce pricing information, and because there is no Kingdom Hearts III season pass, we'll have to wait for that information, too.

