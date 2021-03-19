Quick – these cheap wireless earbuds are 50% off

If you're looking for a pair of cheap wireless earbuds, this excellent deal from Amazon may be right up your street.

Right now, you can save 50% on the Belkin SoundForm true wireless earbuds, with Amazon slashing the price from £59.99 to just £29.99, saving you a neat £30. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Belkin SoundForm prices in your region.)

Today's best cheap wireless earbuds deal

Belkin SoundForm true wireless earbuds: £59.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £30 – The Belkin SoundForm true wireless earbuds aren't the best buds on the market, but at this price you're getting decent battery life and a comfortable fit. While audio quality leaves a little to be desired, these buds are great for audiobooks and podcasts, and they come with an IPX5 water resistance rating. View Deal

The Belkin SoundForm are an ideal pair of budget wireless earbuds if you simply need a stopgap between superior true wireless earbuds, want a backup pair to chuck in your bag, or if you're not sure whether in-ear headphones are for you.

With a comfy fit and a lightweight design, the Belkin Soundform True Wireless Earbuds certainly feel the part. IPX5 sweat and water resistance is becoming a commonplace feature among earbuds, but it means you can use these earbuds for working out, and it beats the Apple AirPods’ IPX4 rating.

The audio performance is fine, and while you may crave a little more oomph from your music, these buds are great for listening to podcasts and audiobooks.

Your mileage from the Belkin SoundForm will mostly come down to how you plan on using them. Daily runner and love to lose yourself in the magic of music? Treat yourself to something better. However, if you're only an occasional user of wireless earbuds and simply want something convenient, you could do a lot worse than the Belkin SoundForm true wireless earbuds – especially at this super low price.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Belkin SoundForm deals in your region below: