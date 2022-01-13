Quick – these budget wireless earbuds have hit their lowest price

If you're in the market for a new pair of true wireless earbuds but don't want to break the bank, the Sennheiser CX True Wireless are a great choice – and they've just returned to their lowest price in the US.

Usually $129.95, Amazon has slashed the price of the budget wireless earbuds to just $79.95, saving you $50.

You can also save on the Sennheiser CX True Wireless in the UK, with Amazon dropping the price from £119.99 to £99. That's not quite the lowest price we've seen, but it comes very close and still saves you a respectable £20.99 on these excellent Sennheiser earbuds. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Buying a pair of true wireless earbuds for under $100 / £100 can be a bit of a gamble, but the Sennheiser CX True Wireless are a safe bet if you're looking to save money without sacrificing good audio quality.

While audiophiles may prefer a more neural soundstage than the CX True Wireless offer, these earbuds deliver an undeniably enjoyable listening experience, with a wide sound, clear mids, detailed trebles, and rich bass frequencies. There's even hi-res audio support, which is pretty unusual at this price.

Connectivity is excellent thanks to Bluetooth 5.2 support, while a 27-hour battery life makes these buds longer lasting than popular rivals like the Apple AirPods 3.

Our one bugbear? The Sennheiser CX True Wireless sport rather large housings, which can be uncomfortable for smaller ears. Otherwise, these budget buds are a sound investment that won't make too big a dent in your bank balance.

