Quick – the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones have hit their lowest price

The best headphones you can buy in 2021 have just hit their lowest ever price in the UK – and you'll need to act fast if you want to get your hands on them.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones from £249.99 to just £201.99, saving you £48 on the noise-cancelLing cans. That discount is even better when you compare it to the launch price of WH-1000XM4, which came in at £349 when they were released in August last year. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Sony WH-1000XM4 prices in your region.)

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: £249.99 £201.99 at Amazon

Save £48 – this is a huge saving on the best headphones you can buy today (especially if you take their £349 launch price into account). With excellent noise cancellation, a brilliant audio performance, and a slick design, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a steal at this all-time-low price. Bear in mind that this deal only applies to the black variant, but other colours are available at a discount, too.View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones pair rich audio with leading quality of life features, delivering audiophile sound quality in a convenient wireless package.

Those features include some of the best active noise cancellation tech around, with the intelligent 'speak to chat' feature that pauses your music and switches off ANC to enable quick conversations without that awkward fumble. Not only that, but adaptive sound control will also sense your activity and tune ambient sound settings to match your day. That's why we think they're the best headphones you can buy in 2021 - and why you should snap up this deal while you can, as it's likely to sell out quickly.

Not in the UK? We've rounded up the best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals in your region below: