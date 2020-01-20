Quick – the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds are cheaper than ever

The best true wireless earbuds of 2020 are currently cheaper than they've ever been, thanks to a stellar headphones deal on the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds from Amazon.

Normally £220, these class-leading buds are available to buy for just £168 – a price cut of nearly 30%, which saves you over £60 of your hard-earned money. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Sony WF-1000XM3 prices in your region.)

Today's best Sony WF-1000XM3 deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: £220 £168 at Amazon

This better-than-Black Friday deal sees a whopping £62 shaved off the price of the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds. Note that this deal is for the black model – if you want these buds in silver, you'll need to shell out an extra £3.View Deal

We awarded the Sony WF-1000 XM3 a coveted full five stars when we reviewed them last year, thanks to their gorgeous design, class-leading noise cancelation, and great battery life.

Their tiny 6mm drivers exude clarity and rhythm, conjuring a wide, expansive soundstage, with believable spatial detail that can rival even the best over-ear headphones.

Whether this price cut means that there's a new generation of Sony true wireless earbuds on the horizon remains to be seen – we're certainly hoping to see the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling headphones in the near future, so it's not completely out of the question.

Not in the UK? Check out the best prices on the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds in your region below: