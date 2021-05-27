Quick – grab this budget Dolby Atmos soundbar with a £100 discount

If you're looking for a budget-friendly Dolby Atmos soundbar, then this Amazon deal is well worth a look.

Usually £349, Amazon has slashed the price of the TCL RAY-DANZ soundbar to £248, saving you just over £100. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Today's best Dolby Atmos soundbar deal

TCL RAY-DANZ soundbar: £349 £248 at Amazon

Save £101 – This 3.1.2-channel soundbar from TCL comes with Dolby Atmos support and a wireless subwoofer – and at under £250 it's a steal. This may not be the lowest price we've seen, but it does come pretty close.View Deal

At a first glance, you might think that the TCL RAY-DANZ soundbar is just like any other – look a little closer, and you'll notice that the speaker grille only takes up the middle third of the bar itself, giving it a somewhat hollow effect.

What's the reason for this unusual design? Well, it's all about the way sound bounces off the different parts of the soundbar, ultimately allowing for room-filling, immersive Dolby Atmos sound. Add in a wireless subwoofer, and you've got a powerful home cinema setup.

We saw the soundbar in action briefly at IFA back in 2019, and we were impressed by the way it uses reflective structures to bounce sound around your room.

It's worth bearing in mind that Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming up soon, so it's possible that this price will drop even lower – but if you need a decent soundbar and don't want to spend more than £250, we'd recommend snapping up this deal today.