Print in colour with this wireless Lexmark laser printer for less than £80 during Black Friday

A jam-packed colour laser printer with some cracking features

Colour laser printers used to cost almost as much as a house a couple of decades ago but now you can afford one for not much more than a peak time train ticket.

Meet the Lexmark CS310dn, a colour laser printer that costs only £79.98 at Ebuyer and comes with wireless connectivity (via a free Lexmark wireless USB adapter) and a four-year, onsite warranty.

Lexmark CS310dn now £79.98 (was £99.99) – £20 off
The Lexmark CS310dn is a value-laden colour laser printer with some impressive features at this price point; its long onsite warranty seals the deal making it an almost unmissable bargain.View Deal

It punches well above its category with a 23 pages per minute rated print speed, duplex printing and a 1200x1200 dpi resolution. As expected, it has an Ethernet port to connect to any networks and, as an added bonus, requires  no drivers for Linux.

