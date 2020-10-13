Prime Day: this is the best cheap laptop deal we've seen

If you’re after a wallet-friendly laptop then Amazon Prime Day has a lot to offer, including this £100 reduction on one of Huawei’s MateBooks.

The Huawei MateBook D is an affordable 14-inch laptop which just became even more affordable having been knocked down in price from £549.99 to £449.99. At this price, it really is a steal.

For the money, you get a notebook with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU as the engine, backed by 8GB of system RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

This is a very portable notebook which is 15.9mm thick and at 1.38kg it won’t weigh you down. It also has a built-in fingerprint sensor as a bonus on the security front, and offers plenty in the way of battery life (with a claimed 9.5 hours longevity when watching Full HD videos).

The display is a 14-inch affair with a 1080p resolution and very slim (4.8mm) bezels, and it delivers impressive quality for this price bracket.

There are other innovations here, too, including the Huawei Share function which allows those with a Huawei smartphone to wirelessly project their screen onto the laptop display, and easily transfer files between devices (or share clipboard content).

Even at the normal asking price, we were seriously impressed with this device when we reviewed it, aside from some slight niggles like the positioning of the webcam (which is built into the keyboard).

Huawei MateBook D 14, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM: £550 £449 at Amazon

This portable laptop isn't just light enough to carry around with you, it packs a decent amount of power thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. It's also on offer for a brilliant price on Amazon Prime Day, making it well worth checking out.View Deal

