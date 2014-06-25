Samsung Gear Live price puts it below the Gear 2

Samsung, never one to have only one version of a product, is out with pricing details for its latest smartwatch.

The Samsung Gear Live, revealed today during Google IO, will cost $199 (about £117, AU$211). Pre-orders get off the ground today via Google Play, and it will start shipping July 8.

The Gear Live is joining the still fledgling Android Wear world alongside the LG G Watch and Moto 360. The G Watch price was revealed as $229 (about £134, AU$243) following Google's opening IO keynote.

It also, of course, joins the relatively large of Samsung's wearable family, which includes the $299 (£250, AU$370) Gear 2, Gear 2 Neo, Gear Fit and original Galaxy Gear. Like its brethren, the Gear Live includes several fitness tracking features as well as a heart rate monitor. It's sleeker than some of Samsung's earlier wearable, too. Add its style with a decent price, and the Gear Live may have some kick to it.