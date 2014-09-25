Moto 360 finally available to pre-order from O2

If you've been holding out on a smartwatch until now, then prepare yourself because O2 has just opened pre-orders for Motorola's smart Moto 360.

Your wrists will thank you - if you want an Android-based, round smartwatch that is.

The circular wearable uses Google's Android Wear OS and is one of the foremost challengers to Apple's newly revealed Apple Watch.

There's no specific release date or pricing information yet, but Motorola has already said the watch will be availabler in early October in the UK at a price of around £199. Now you can get on the list for one of your very own.