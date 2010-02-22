Samsung shoots out ultra-mini HMX-U20 and U15 camcorders

Samsung has announced a couple of new additions to its hip HMX line of camcorders: the HMX-U20 and HMX-U15.

The former is the bigger brother of the two in terms of hardware, with the HMX-U20 bringing a 3x optical zoom to the table.

Both the HMX-U20 and HMX-U15 come with 1/2.3 inch CMOS sensors to capture 1920x1080 full HD resolution video at 30p, using the H.264 codec.

The two new camcorders both offer still photography as well, with the HMX-U20 coming with a 10MP sensor, and the HMX-U15 bringing a whopping 14MP to the camcorder table.

Lazy shooting

Sammy has also stuffed some extra features into the HMX-U20 and HMX-U15's chassis, such as time lapse recording, allowing users to program the camcorder to record at a pre-set interval of one image every one, five, 10 or 30 seconds.

Both camcorders have a 'built-in, swing-out style USB connection' for easy uploading of your hilarious footage without the need for a separate lead, much like the Flip Mino HD, as well as an HDMI port too.

We've got no word on a UK release date or price for these palm-sized wonders, but we'll let you know when we do.