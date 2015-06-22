You can thank China for your gold iPhone

China is a huge market, and Apple looks determined to make it big there, with Chief Executive Tim Cook explaining how the Cupertino company carefully considers the tastes and fads in China.

For example the reason Apple offered a golden-coloured version of the iPhone 6 was because of the popularity of the colour in China.

Cook visited China last month and during a tour of the country visited the world's largest Apple store in Hangzhou.

Greater China (which includes Taiwan and Hong Kong), is Apple's second-largest market, and the company is committed to growing its market share there and compete against local manufacturers.

Via Bloomberg