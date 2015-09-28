With the iPhone 7, Apple might finally make its phone waterproof

Apple is focusing on improving the durability of its phones after the "bendgate" scandal, starting by including a reinforced 7000 series aluminium on the iPhone 6S - but the latest rumour says the iPhone 7 will go a step further.

Apple may finally be ready to make its phone waterproof and dust-proof like some Android competitors have done before.

The rumour comes from Mac Otakara, which reports there are a number of iPhone prototype units with a number of "ruggedized" features.

Previous rumours suggested Apple has been investigating a number of technologies such as silicone seals for entry points on the phone as well as encapsulated system-on-chip processors.

Keeping strong

Take this all with the usual prescription of salt, but the Japanese blog has been right before, particularly in predicting the 4.7-inch iPhone 6, so there may be some weight to this.

Besides, we've seen the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus put to the test under water and each did surprisingly well surviving up to an hour - so Apple is almost there anyway.

We wouldn't recommend dunking your iPhone though. If you have to take it in the water, get yourself a case - or just wait for the next iteration.

Via AppleInsider