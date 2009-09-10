WIN! A Samsung Jet mobile phone

Samsung's handset, the Samsung Jet S8000, was released to massive fanfare around the world, and the General Manager for the UK said that he thought it was better than the Apple iPhone 3GS.

The Jet boasts world firsts in both display technology and speed of performance. Its 3.1 inch AMOLED display offers a vivid and colourful full touch mobile experience.

Other multimedia features include a 5 mega-pixel camera, built-in GPS, superior Sound Effect technology and DivX and XviD video support for video downloading, making this a great handset for all tech fans.

TechRadar has teamed up with Virgin Media to give away one Samsung Jet plus a PAYG SIM loaded with £100 - at just 30p per day for unlimited web surfing

