Tesco Mobile shakes things up by making 4G free

Tesco Mobile is doing away with its 4G charges from January 30, and won't be charging you any extra for the faster network from now on.

Previously, Tesco added a £2.50 premium for the privilege of using its 4G - if you've been paying that, you'll receive a credit on your monthly statement and won't have to pay it any more.

The free 4G hits pay monthly and SIM only customers today but the network aims to make 4G data bundles available on pay as you go in the coming weeks.

Phone home

To use 4G, you'll need a 4G phone, so Tesco is adding the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact and Moto X to boost its range of the super speedy handsets.

The company says it's doing free 4G for the good of us all, with Simon Groves, Chief Marketing Officer, explaining, "As a network we hope that this move will challenge others in the market and encourage the industry to follow suit.

"We want to see 4G with no extra cost become the norm and networks making the very latest technologies accessible for all."

Tesco joins Three in offering the free 4G upgrade; however, Three's 4G network is taking its sweet time to roll out with only a select few customers currently enjoying the faster speeds.