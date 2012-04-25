Sony Xperia Ice Cream Sandwich update given thumbs up

Sony has posted a quick update on how the roll-out of Ice Cream Sandwich to its 2011 Xperia line up is going.

The short answer? It's going pretty well considering the Android 4.0 roll-out only began in mid-April.

The Sony Xperia Arc S, Xperia Neo and Xperia Ray updates are all "progressing as planned" with the global roll-out spreading across various countries according to schedule.

What a treat

If you're wondering exactly when, where, how, and at what strike of the clock you'll get the upgrade, you can head on over to the support forum which features a list of software kits that are customised to each handset on each network and do a spot of cross-referencing.

If you can't see a mention of your own handset/network combo, it means your kit isn't ready yet and you'll have to check back later for the update.

After the neverending saga of the Gingerbread update for the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10, it's excellent to see Sony being so on it with the Ice Cream Sandwich release. See, Sony fans – dreams do come true.

From Sony Mobile