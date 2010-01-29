Samsung's Android Galaxy 2 pictured already?

The Samsung Galaxy 2, the latest in the company's Android line, may have appeared in pictures.

The new phone, which was spotted by Androphones.com, will apparently have a large OLED display (between 3.7 and 4 inches) and the chip-du-jour, Qualcomm's 1GHz Snapdragon.

Spec attack

Other fun rumblings about the phone include a 5MP camera (although that's the same as the original Galaxy from Samsung) and Android 2.1 on board, with the usual Wi-Fi and GPS gubbins we've come to expect with Android phones.

The pictures supplied look a little bit rendered, especially with those touch sensitive buttons looking eerily similar to those seen on the Motorola Milestone.

However, it's supposed to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress, so we'll only have to wait a couple of weeks to find out whether this is fact or fiction.

Via Samsung Hub