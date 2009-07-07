Palm Pre gets official European flavour

The Palm Pre has finally been confirmed as coming with a GSM European flavour after it was announced over in Spain.

The new phone will be shipping with Movistar in the region, the mobile operator owned by Telefonica, which has been widely tipped to have signed an exclusive European deal with palm.

Telefonica also owns O2 in the UK, with a British version of the Palm Pre expected to be launched imminently.

The announcement means all Palm's non-committal posturing about a European version of its well-received phone is all over, and we can finally look forward to a summer of iPhone rivalry in the UK.

More to follow.

Via Engadget and Palm