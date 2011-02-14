Motorola Pro - European Droid Pro announced

Motorola has announced the arrival of the Motorola Pro at Mobile World Congress 2011, the European version of the Motorola Droid Pro.

Other than a name change, there isn't much difference between the two devices.

What you get is Android 2.2 inside, along with a 1GHz processor with 2 GB internal memory and expandable external memory with SD card up to another 32 GB.

You also get 3G mobile hotspot support for up to five other Wi-Fi-enabled devices/laptops and a QWERTY keyboard.

As it is being billed as a business smartphone, QuickOffice is pre-loaded and email support (Corporate Sync, Gmail, POP3/IMAP embedded, Push Email, Yahoo Mail) is included.

Flash in the palm

On board is Adobe Flash Player 10.1 support and the screen is a moderate 3.1-inches.

For the snapper in you there is a 5MP camera featuring autofocus and dual LED flash.

Motorola has also added precautions to the Motorola Pro, such as AuthenTec IPSec multi-headed VPN integration, remote wipe of device and SD card, and complex password support as well as device and SD card encryption.

There's no Motorola Pro UK release date as of yet but TechRadar will bring you this information as soon as we get it.