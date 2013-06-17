Jay-Z goes after the Galaxy with Samsung hook-up

Jay-Z on his Samsung Galaxy S4, pretending he doesn't use an iPhone

Samsung has bought the first million copies of Jay-Z's new album and is giving them away to a million Samsung Galaxy S4, S3 and Note 2 users through a dedicated app, three days before the album is released to the rest of the world.

The app lands on June 24, while the album itself drops on July 4 at 12.01 am ET. The rest of us can get our ears on the album on July 7.

Must be nice for struggling young artist Jay-Z to already have a million sales of his humbly-named Magna Carta Holy Grail already in the bank. Guess these are the "new rules" he's writing in this kind of adorable almost-Samsung-free video, here:

