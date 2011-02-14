In pictures: ZTE Skate

Update: We got up close and personal with this phone at MWC 2011, so check out our Hands on: ZTE Skate review.

The ZTE Skate may not be the highest-spec handset in the world, but it is one of the few whose design is influenced by a skateboard.

Set to launch running Android 2.3 (Gingerbread), it comes with an 800MHz processor, 5MP camera and an Adreno 200 GPU. With a UK release date of May 2011, we've had a sniff around the ZTE Skate over at Mobile World Congress.

There's a hands on review coming soon, but for now check out the handset in a few cheeky snaps.