Trending
 

Heard the one about the wooden phone?

By , Mobile phones  

Japanese group uses waste wood to build eco phone

Phone user

We love the leftfield news that Japan seems to specialise in, so it was with joy unbounded that we unwrapped a gift of a news release detailing how NTT DoCoMo has come up with a phone made of leftover wood.

The Japanese telco has teamed up with Sharp, Olympus and Ryuichi Sakamoto to create the 'Touch Wood' mobile phone, a prototype designed to convey a message.

Hard body

Its body is made of surplus cypress wood gathered when forests are thinned to maintain their growth. After processing, it is compressed in a mould to make it suitably durable for protecting the phone's innards.

Musician Sakamoto's involvement comes through the use of forests managed by the 'more trees' environmental-awareness project he co-founded in 2007.

While the phone is just a proof of concept for now, it will be on show at the ITU Telecom World 2009 event in Geneva from 5 October.

See more Mobile phones news