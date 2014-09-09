EE to offer Wi-Fi Calling for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

EE has been named as the UK's first network to offer Wi-Fi Calling with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Speaking at the iPhone launch event, Apple's Phil Schiller announced the partnership, with the UK network taking advantage of the latest hardware from Cupertino.

Wi-Fi Calling

Wi-Fi Calling will allow people to call when they have a Wi-Fi connection, regardless of whether they have a cell tower signal.

This may well prove to be a popular feature with those who often find themselves outside of cell signal.