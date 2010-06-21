Apple clarifies charges for iPhone 4's FaceTime

Free FaceTime on iPhone 4 confirmed by Apple, although only on Wi-Fi connections

Apple's much-anticipated iPhone 4 launches soon, with details on UK pricing already well known, and the latest news this week that Apple's video-chat FaceTime feature will not be charged against the remaining minutes on your mobile account.

It's welcome news to hear that the feature is free of course, yet also hardly surprising news, as FaceTime will only work on Wi-Fi networks right now (much as the original Skype app did on the iPhone).

Switch to some FaceTime

FaceTime can be switched on in the actual voice chat app.

Apple explained more to BusinessInsider: "The voice call ends as soon as the FaceTime call connects. The FaceTime call is over Wi-Fi so does not use carrier minutes."

When Apple finally releases a version of FaceTime that will work over 3G, it will no doubt have to charge for video chats over the mobile data network.

Until then, we'll not be arguing with 'free'...

Via Fastcompany.com