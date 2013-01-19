5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Fonblet set for European launch?

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch a 5.8-inch smartphone called the Galaxy Fonblet.

The SamMobile site reckons that the device is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Player 5.8, a media player only available in Korea.

According to the report, the so-called Galaxy Phonblet will run Android Jelly Bean and have dual-SIM capabilities.

Further details are thin the ground, but if the source is to be believed, this might be a device to keep an eye out for at next month's Mobile World Congress expo in Barcelona.

Busy times ahead?

This last week has seen a rather disproportionate amount of Samsung mobile speculation.

Earlier in the week we reported on the possibility of a 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 3 with the Exynos Octa eight-core processor arriving later in the year.

Further reports spoke of a Galaxy Note 8.0 to compete directly with the Apple iPad mini. Finally, on Friday, the Samsung Galaxy S4 allegedly showed up in benchmarking tests.

Whether SamMobile is on the money with the Galaxy Fonblet remains to be seen, but we can't see that name sticking - unlike this snow.

Via SamMobile