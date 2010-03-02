£255,000 golden coffin comes equipped with a golden phone

Hello? Grandad? Are you there?

If Michael Jackson were alive, he would no doubt be attending this month's 'International Luxury Fair' in fair Verona, where a golden coffin featuring a golden cell phone can be snapped up for a mere $381,000 dollars (£255,000 / 280,000 euros).

The a cell-phone-equipped golden coffin is only one of many hilariously expensive items on display at the international luxury fair.

Eager billionaires

Eager billionaire shoppers could pick up a diamond-studded, cancan-style wedding gown in pink chinchilla fur for 220,000 euros, a boat running on a Ferrari engine or crystal-covered piano (prices 'tbc').

Those on a budget might instead plump for a 24-carat gold racer bicycle (24,000 Euros), an armchair covered with the skin of 20 crocodiles, decorated in gold, diamonds and rubies (200,000 euros) or a fetching hand-crafted billiard table covered in golden sheets (60,000 euros).

The question of why anybody would want to contact the dead via a golden cell-phone has yet to be posed to the seller... Surely they would want a golden iPhone instead?

Via Luxuo and Luxurylaunches.com