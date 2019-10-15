Pay later for your shiny new Samsung gadget with new Karna collaboration

A new collaboration that allows customers to buy gadgets from Samsung.com but pay using Klarna means it will be easier to spread the cost and without any interest.

Klarna will allow you to pick a few payment options to spread the cost of your shiny new Samsung TV , Samsung phone deal , Android tablet , smartwatch , or whatever you like the look of. This works very simply as you buy immediately and get your gadget sent right out.

What happens next depends on the cost of your purchase:

Items up to £250 - pay 30 days later with no fees or interest

- pay 30 days later with no fees or interest £250-£1,000 - pay over three monthly payments with no fees or interest

- pay over three monthly payments with no fees or interest Over £250 - choose to spread the cost over up to four years with 0% finance for 6-24 months or 9.99% for 30, 36 or 48 month options

One great way this works is on phones, allowing you to get, for example, a Galaxy S10 deal , as you pay monthly over 24 months with the Klarna Spread the Cost plan. You're then invited to the latest Samsung Galaxy upgrade yearly as it get released. This also means you're free to get a SIM only network so you're not locked into a contract and can always be getting the best SIM only deals for data, minutes, texts and benefits.

Nick White, online director at Samsung UK & Ireland, said: "At Samsung, we never shy away from big ideas and innovation, so it was only right that we partnered with a payments company that shares our values and vision.

"Klarna does exactly that - and its exceptional user experience for both new and existing customers will allow us to give online shoppers the most seamless experience possible."

With Black Friday 2019 just around the corner, flexible payment options couldn't come at a better time.